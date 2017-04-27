Trump 'absolutely' considering proposals to break up 9th circuit for blocking his executive orders

Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is “absolutely” considering proposals to break up the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which houses the judges who have blocked two of the president’s executive orders on immigration.
Elizabeth Preza
Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is “absolutely” considering proposals to break up the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which houses the judges who have blocked two of the president’s executive orders on immigration.
Elizabeth Preza
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment