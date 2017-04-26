Trump Is Giving A $4 Billion Tax Cut To His Kids As He Takes Away Health Care From Millions

Donald Trump's plan to repeal the Estate Tax would be a windfall for Trump's own children who could get as much as $4 billion tax cut, as at least 24 million Americans are facing the loss of their health insurance coverage.
Jason Easley
Donald Trump's plan to repeal the Estate Tax would be a windfall for Trump's own children who could get as much as $4 billion tax cut, as at least 24 million Americans are facing the loss of their health insurance coverage.
Jason Easley
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment