U.S. Supreme Court won't hear appeal of fraud conviction of WellCare Health Plans ex-CEO Todd Farha | Tampa Bay Times

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Tampa's former WellCare Health Plans CEO Todd Farha of his 2013 fraud conviction for his role in a scheme to cheat the Medicaid health insurance program for the poor.
Times Staff
