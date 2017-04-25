Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 17896 Comments: 144348 Since: Aug 2009

Lexington Resident Sentenced for Receiving Child Pornography

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: USAO-SC | Department of Justice
Seeded on Tue Apr 25, 2017 4:57 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Contact Person: Bill Day (803) 929-3000

Columbia, South Carolina---- United States Attorney Beth Drake stated today that Scott Eric Fernquist, age 22, of Lexington, South Carolina was sentenced in federal court in Columbia, South Carolina, for Receiving Child Pornography, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2252A(a)(2) and (b)(1).   United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis of Columbia sentenced Fernquist to 10 years imprisonment, $4,000 restitution, and 25 years of Supervised Release.  During his term of supervised release, Fernquist will be required to register as a sex offender, attend sex offender treatment, refrain from contact with children or use the internet without supervision, and submit to random polygraph examinations.

--------

Arrest Photo

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor