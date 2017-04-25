Lexington Resident Sentenced for Receiving Child Pornography

Contact Person: Bill Day (803) 929-3000

Columbia, South Carolina---- United States Attorney Beth Drake stated today that Scott Eric Fernquist, age 22, of Lexington, South Carolina was sentenced in federal court in Columbia, South Carolina, for Receiving Child Pornography, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2252A(a)(2) and (b)(1). United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis of Columbia sentenced Fernquist to 10 years imprisonment, $4,000 restitution, and 25 years of Supervised Release. During his term of supervised release, Fernquist will be required to register as a sex offender, attend sex offender treatment, refrain from contact with children or use the internet without supervision, and submit to random polygraph examinations.

