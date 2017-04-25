NC man, wife, mother charged with sex-trafficking minors | WNCN

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A Charlotte man, his wife and his mother are all charged in a sex trafficking case involving minors.
By CBS North Carolina
Image: Zerrell Fuentes and his mother Tanya Fuentes (U.S. Department of Justice)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A Charlotte man, his wife and his mother are all charged in a sex trafficking case involving minors.
By CBS North Carolina
Image: Zerrell Fuentes and his mother Tanya Fuentes (U.S. Department of Justice)
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment