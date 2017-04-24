Debt Collector Will Pay $2 Million to Settle FTC Charges | Federal Trade Commission

At the Federal Trade Commission’s request, a federal court has ordered Timothy L. Ford, the president of Commercial Recovery Systems Inc. (CRS), to pay a $2 million civil penalty for violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by falsely threatening debtors.

The court judgment resolves a case filed on the FTC’s behalf by the Department of Justice in January 2015, alleging that CRS’s collectors falsely claimed the company would sue debtors, garnish their wages, levy their bank accounts, or seize their property unless their debts were paid.