Part I: 34 ways America's legal system hurts the poor - NationofChange

A bias against the poor is hardwired into the adversarial, pay-for-services legal system itself, and classism manifests itself in countless individual laws and legal practices.
By Matt Stannard
This is the first in a two-part series.
