Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 17867 Comments: 144206 Since: Aug 2009

PedoGate: Top Army General Charged With Multiple Counts of Child Rape | Neon Nettle

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: neonnettle.com
Seeded on Sat Apr 22, 2017 2:08 PM
Discuss:

 The former Vice President of DynCorp, the private military company at the center of human trafficking allegations, has been charged with multiple counts of rape of a minor, in the latest high-level pedophile bust.

Jay Greenberg

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor