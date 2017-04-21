Newsvine

Recent Advancements in Green Building and Energy Sustainability

Are you among the many supporters of renewable energy who wonder why our country can’t make a faster transition to reliance on wind and solar power, rather than continuing to fall back on traditional energy sources? That brings us to one of our most pressing challenges: how can we optimize the system we have to make it become the system we want? Bryan Hannegan, the co-chairman of the Grid Modernization Laboratory Consortium, explains:

[W]e require a “fundamentally different” power grid that is “flexible and operates more like a mesh then the grid’s current hub-and-spoke system that delivers power from the center… If we don’t control this variability and the grid’s not ready for it, then it snaps. For kids coming out of engineering school, this is where it’s at.”

