Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 17853 Comments: 144101 Since: Aug 2009

Missouri Stumbles With Church-State Case at High Court

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: courthousenews.com
Seeded on Thu Apr 20, 2017 1:03 PM
Discuss:

WASHINGTON (CN) – In the biggest Establishment Clause case to hit the Supreme Court in decades, attorneys for Missouri struggled Wednesday to defend its withholding of a grant that would improve school safety.

BRITAIN EAKIN

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor