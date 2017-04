During the past few weeks’ media coverage of Bill O’Reilly’s sexual harassment scandal, Stephen Colbert declined to say much about it, noting on the air one night that he’d spent too much of his life engaging with O’Reilly to start bringing him up again. But that changed on Wednesday night. With O’Reilly’s ouster from Fox News official and television’s biggest news story of the day, Colbert dove back into his O’Reilly obsession with lusty gusto.