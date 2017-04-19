Operators of Trucking School Charged with Defrauding VA by Collecting Tuition for Veterans who Never Attended Classes

LOS ANGELES – An operator of a San Fernando Valley trucking school was arrested this morning by federal authorities after he and the owner were indicted on federal charges that allege they bilked the Department of Veterans Affairs out of well over $4 million in tuition and other payments after falsely certifying that veterans had attended classes, when they never had.

Robert Waggoner, 54, of Canyon Country, was arrested this morning at his residence by special agents with the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General.

The second defendant named in a nine-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury on April 6 – Emmit Marshall, 50, of Woodland Hills – has agreed to self-surrender on Tuesday.

The case was announced this afternoon after a United States Magistrate Judge unsealed the indictment during Waggoner’s arraignment.

Marshall was owner and president of the Chatsworth-based Alliance School of Trucking (AST), and Waggoner was a director at the school.