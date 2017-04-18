Fox News Rocked By Massive Protest Calling For Sexual Predator Bill O'Reilly To Be Fired

A massive protest led by the groups UltraViolet and Color of Change rocked the headquarters of Fox News as sexual assault, and sexual harassment survivors demanded that Bill O'Reilly be fired from Fox News.
Jason Easley
A massive protest led by the groups UltraViolet and Color of Change rocked the headquarters of Fox News as sexual assault, and sexual harassment survivors demanded that Bill O'Reilly be fired from Fox News.
Jason Easley
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment