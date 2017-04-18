Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel's FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive poster.

A 26-year-old wanted for the 2015 murder of his wife in Maryland is the newest addition to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, and a reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, a native of India, had been traveling in the U.S. with his 21-year-old wife. At the time of the murder, both were working the night shift at a donut shop in Hanover, Maryland, owned by a relative of Patel’s.

Just before midnight on April 12, 2015, while customers were in the front of the shop, Patel stabbed his wife, Palak Patel, multiple times in the back of the shop and left by a rear door.