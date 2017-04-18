Lawsuit against Trump over foreign payments expands | Reuters

A nonprofit watchdog expanded a lawsuit accusing U.S. President Donald Trump of violating the Constitution by letting his hotels and restaurants accept payments from foreign governments.
By Jonathan Stempel | NEW YORK
A nonprofit watchdog expanded a lawsuit accusing U.S. President Donald Trump of violating the Constitution by letting his hotels and restaurants accept payments from foreign governments.
By Jonathan Stempel | NEW YORK
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment