Federal Indictment Charges Council Member And Fire Chief For The City Of Tryon, N.C. With Conspiracy To Commit Fraud

City Council Member Also Charged with Federal Program Fraud, Extortion, and Witness Tampering

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A federal indictment was unsealed in U.S. District Court today, charging Leroy Miller, Jr., 51, and Joseph Samuel Davis, 42, both of Tryon, N.C., with federal program fraud conspiracy, announced Jill Westmoreland Rose, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. The indictment also charges Miller with three additional counts, including federal program fraud, extortion under color of official right and witness tampering. The indictment was returned under seal by a federal grand jury sitting in Asheville on April 4, 2017, and remained under seal until Miller’s arrest earlier today.

John A. Strong, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Charlotte Division, and Robert Schurmeier, Director of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation join U.S. Attorney Rose in making today’s announcement.

“Violating the trust of the public deserves swift and sure action by prosecutive authorities,” said U.S. Attorney Rose. “Today, on behalf of the citizens of Tyron, my office responded with an indictment against these two individuals who egregiously abused the trust bestowed upon them by the people.”

“The individuals arrested today are accused of stealing from the very system they were entrusted to support. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will investigate those who prey on programs that provide essential services to our citizens for their personal gain,” said Special Agent in Charge Strong.

“The public holds government officials to a high standard, and when that public trust is broken, we all suffer,” said SBI Director Schurmeier. “The SBI will continue to place a high priority on public corruption cases such as this one in Polk County, and we sincerely appreciate the diligent work of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in prosecuting this case.”