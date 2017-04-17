Newsvine

Jacksonville Woman Indicted For Possession Of Counterfeit Government Checks

Jacksonville, Florida – Acting United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow announces the return of an indictment charging Verdell Terria Jones (53, Jacksonville) with 10 counts of possession of counterfeit government checks. If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in federal prison on each of count. Jones was arrested on April 11, 2017, at her home in Jacksonville. According to facts presented at the detention hearing yesterday, this scheme is part of Jones’s involvement with the Sovereign Citizen Movement and her attempts to pass counterfeit government checks in order to pay off various loans. Her trial has been scheduled for June 5, 2017.

