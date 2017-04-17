Owner of Stock Lending Firm Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison for His Role in a $100 Million Stock-Loan Fraud Scheme

For Further Information, Contact: Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph J.M. Orabona (619)546-7951 or Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael G. Wheat (619) 546-8437

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – April 13, 2017

SAN DIEGO – Jeffrey Spanier, former owner of Amerifund Capital Finance, LLC located in Boca Raton, Florida, was sentenced today by U.S. District Court Judge Roger T. Benitez to serve eight years in federal prison and pay approximately $20 million in restitution for his role in a $100 million elaborate stock-loan fraud scheme that bilked victims all over the world.

Spanier was also ordered to forfeit several million dollars in assets that were the proceeds of the fraud, including cash and securities held in brokerage accounts, and a luxury home in Florida. The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over an extended period of time.

Following an appeal in a prior criminal case, Spanier was re-indicted in July 2016 and October 2016 and charged with multiple counts of conspiracy, mail fraud, wire fraud, and securities fraud involving a stock-loan fraud scheme that involved two other co-conspirators – Douglas McClain, Jr. and James Miceli. A federal jury returned guilty verdicts on similar charges against McClain on May 31, 2013, and he was later sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez to serve 15 years in federal prison. Miceli committed suicide shortly before that trial. McClain is currently serving his sentence in federal prison. Upon his release, McClain has been ordered to pay approximately $81.7 million to the victims of the fraud.

Spanier’s re-trial was held in November 2016. After two-weeks of trial testimony, the jury deliberated for several hours and found Spanier guilty on all 16 counts, which included conspiracy, mail fraud, wire fraud, and securities fraud. The jury also returned a special verdict finding in favor of the United States as to the forfeiture of Spanier’s cash, securities, and property.