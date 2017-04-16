Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 17817 Comments: 143842 Since: Aug 2009

Nuclear North Korea [Graphics]

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: Reuters
Seeded on Sun Apr 16, 2017 8:56 AM
Discuss:

A North Korean missile 'blew up almost immediately' on its test launch on Sunday, the U.S. Pacific Command said, hours before U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was due in South Korea for talks on the North's increasingly defiant arms program. Below is a look at all aspects of the North's nuclear weapons program and missile capabilities.

UPDATED April 15, 2017

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor