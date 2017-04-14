Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 17806 Comments: 143760 Since: Aug 2009

9 Million Americans On Meals On Wheels Will Starve To Pay For Trump's Florida Vacations

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 5:13 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The money to cover the cost of President Trump's vacations to his private resort in Florida has to come from somewhere, and according to those monitoring his travel the $25 million that Trump has spent going to Florida would pay for

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor