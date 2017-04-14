Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 17796 Comments: 143723 Since: Aug 2009

Former Teacher Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Tourism and Child Pornography Offenses

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: OPA | Department of Justice
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 4:38 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

An Evergreen, Alabama, teacher pleaded guilty today to production of child pornography, possession of child pornography and travel in foreign commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Butler of the Southern District of Alabama.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor