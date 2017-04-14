An Evergreen, Alabama, teacher pleaded guilty today to production of child pornography, possession of child pornography and travel in foreign commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Butler of the Southern District of Alabama.
Former Teacher Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Tourism and Child Pornography Offenses
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 4:38 PM
