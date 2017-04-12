Maryland Man Indicted On Cyberstalking Charges And For Sending Threatening Communications Over The Internet

Jacksonville, Florida – Acting United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow announced today the return of an indictment charging Seyed Ali Soroushjou (36, Cockeysville, Maryland) with two counts of cyberstalking and sending threatening communications over the Internet. If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison on each charge.
