Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 17770 Comments: 143564 Since: Aug 2009

Bill O'Reilly announces vacation as Fox CEO mulls over ditching the host for good: report

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Wed Apr 12, 2017 8:48 AM
Discuss:

Bill O’Reilly announced Tuesday he is taking a vacation from “The O’Reilly Factor,” prompting network sources to wonder if Rupert Murdoch is poised to dump the Fox News host, New York Magazine‘s Gabriel Sherman reports.

Elizabeth Preza

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor