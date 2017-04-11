Newsvine

America Stunned As Eric Trump Says Dad Bombed Syria Because Daughter Ivanka Was Upset

According to Eric Trump, his father used his power as Commander In Chief of the US military to bomb a foreign country because images of the Assad chemical attack on Syrian children upset his daughter Ivanka.

