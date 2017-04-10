Allegany County Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a Minor to Produce Child Pornography

Baltimore, Maryland – Jason Wayne Hines, age 37, formerly of Cumberland, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to sexually exploiting a child to produce child pornography.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein; Special Agent in Charge Andre R. Watson of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Baltimore; Colonel William M. Pallozzi, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police; and Allegany County State’s Attorney Michael O. Twigg.