Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 17756 Comments: 143450 Since: Aug 2009

There's Racist. And Then There's Stunningly Racist. Then There's This GOP Fundraising Email. | Mother Jones

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMotherJones.com
Seeded on Mon Apr 10, 2017 5:56 PM
Discuss:

Vote for "the black Rush Limbaugh with a badge."

Last week, a fundraising email was circulated in support of David Clarke, Milwaukee's infamous conservative sheriff. The email was made to look like it came from Rudy Giuliani.

Nathalie Baptiste

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor