Trump Chatted With Billionaire Kochs At Mar-A-Lago Saturday

President Donald Trump met with the conservative billionaire kingmaker David Koch and his brother William on Saturday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, while they dined with Newsmax CEO and Trump ally Christopher Ruddy.
By Matt Shuham
