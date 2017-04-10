Newsvine

Digging In: Oak Ridge National Laboratory Creates World's First 3D Printed Excavator | Department of Energy

Oak Ridge National Laboratory is at it again.

This time they produced the world’s first 3D printed excavator. But this prototype, which debuted in March at the CONEXPO-Con/AGG in Las Vegas, does more than just move dirt. It demonstrates the latest advancements in additive manufacturing – including the ability to print with metal alloys.

Additive manufacturing, commonly referred to as 3D printing, makes three dimensional parts by laying down thin layers of material in succession. The technology cuts down on time and wasted materials – making manufactured products quicker and cheaper to prototype and build.

