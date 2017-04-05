Turley minister arrested in federal child porn investigation that also implicated Tulsa home school alliance principal - Tulsa World: Metro & Region

A minister who is director of a Turley nonprofit community center on Thursday became the second Tulsa-area man implicated in a wide-ranging Homeland Security child pornography investigation.
By Paighten Harkins Tulsa World
A minister who is director of a Turley nonprofit community center on Thursday became the second Tulsa-area man implicated in a wide-ranging Homeland Security child pornography investigation.
By Paighten Harkins Tulsa World
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment