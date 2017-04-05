Two Florida Men Plead Guilty to Conspiring to Provide Material Support to ISIL

Two Palm Beach County, Florida, residents pleaded guilty in federal court in West Palm Beach to conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), a designated foreign terrorist organization. ISIL is also known by the acronym ISIS (the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham). Both defendants are U.S. citizens.

Acting U.S. Attorney Benjamin G. Greenberg of the Southern District of Florida, Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security Mary B. McCord, Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro of the FBI’s Miami Field Office and members of the South Florida Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) made the announcement.