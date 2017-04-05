Tampa, FL – William A. Dennis (56, Port Richey) pleaded guilty today to one count of conspiring with others to threaten, intimidate, and interfere with an interracial couple’s enjoyment of their housing rights, announced Acting U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow and Acting Assistant Attorney General Tom Wheeler of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
Third Conspirator Pleads Guilty To 2012 Cross Burning
