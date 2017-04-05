Postal Employee Sentenced To More Than 9 Years In Prison For Stealing Over $3 Million In Social Security Checks

Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge James Moody today sentenced Stacy Darnell Mitchell (48,Tampa) to nine years and one month in federal prison for theft of stolen government property and mail theft. As part of his sentence, the Court also entered a money judgment in the amount of $2,085,649.50 and ordered him to pay restitution to the Social Security Administration in the amount of $720,881.60. A federal jury found Mitchell guilty on January 11, 2017.