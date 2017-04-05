Ohio Men Sentenced to Prison for Racially Motivated Attack on Stranger

Two Toledo, Ohio men were sentenced today to prison for beating an African-American stranger they saw on the street, announced by Acting Assistant Attorney General Tom Wheeler of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, Acting U.S. Attorney David A. Sierleja and Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony of the FBI’s Cleveland Division.

Robert Paschalis, 25, was sentenced to two years in prison while Charles Butler was sentenced to seven years in prison. Both men pleaded guilty in November to violating the Shepard-Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act.