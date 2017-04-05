Newsvine

Spontaneity or the lack thereof, when coupled/marriage help or hinder? [Poll]

Wed Apr 5, 2017 9:37 AM
When married or just dating, does the lack of being spontaneous hinder an 'instant notion/idea' of going out somewhere? For example: When a person just wants to go out and grab a bite to eat, but the 'timing' isn't instantaneous to that thought? One person feels like going out and grabbing a bite but they have to wait for the other to get ready, an hour to an hour and a half later (or more) passes by before the other person is ready.  Does that hinder/hurt? Or, does it really make a difference for you?

