Six companies pull ads from 'The O'Reilly Factor' in growing movement - Apr. 3, 2017

"The O'Reilly Factor" is facing a growing advertiser revolt, as three major automakers and three other companies have pulled their commercials from the show amid a scandal involving the host, Bill O'Reilly.
by Tom Kludt
"The O'Reilly Factor" is facing a growing advertiser revolt, as three major automakers and three other companies have pulled their commercials from the show amid a scandal involving the host, Bill O'Reilly.
by Tom Kludt
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment