If you are even remotely aware of who Representative Steve King (R-IA) is, then you know that he's virulently anti-immigrant. He is what Chester the Cheetah is to Cheetos, a mascot for the right's anti-immigrant obsession. When Colorado's Republican Representative Tom Tancredo vacated that position, King gladly stepped up to the plate. And with the gift of Donald Trump's racist agenda, his bigoted voice has only grown louder and more prominent within the Republican party.