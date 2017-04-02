Fact Checkers Obliterate Trump As 70% of His Statements Are False

"His (Trump's) track record has not improved. He’s still on our scale earning about 70% of mostly false, false, or pants on fire," Angie Holan of PolitiFact said of President Trump's continued record of inaccurate statements.
Sarah Jones
"His (Trump's) track record has not improved. He’s still on our scale earning about 70% of mostly false, false, or pants on fire," Angie Holan of PolitiFact said of President Trump's continued record of inaccurate statements.
Sarah Jones
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment