Fact Checkers Obliterate Trump As 70% of His Statements Are False

View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 2:34 PM
"His (Trump's) track record has not improved. He’s still on our scale earning about 70% of mostly false, false, or pants on fire," Angie Holan of PolitiFact said of President Trump's continued record of inaccurate statements.

Sarah Jones

