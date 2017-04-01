Conservatives for Clean Energy Backed by Liberal Interest Groups – InsideSources

Conservatives for Clean Energy seems like a right-leaning environmental group. After all, it has conservative in the name and its website praises “choice and competition” for providing benefits for consumers. Its website explains that the group “educates the public on the benefits of clean and renewable energy sources.” But is the group in fact more green than red? Despite its free market trappings, Conservatives for Clean Energy has financial ties to major left-leaning environmentalist groups.
by Erin Mundahl