Knott County Man Receives Four Consecutive Life Sentences for Drug Trafficking and Aggravated Sexual Abuse of Children

View Original Article: | USAO-EDKY | Department of Justice
Seeded on Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:12 AM
PIKEVILLE, Ky. —A federal judge has sentenced a Knott County man to four consecutive life sentences for sexually abusing young children whose parents were part of his drug trafficking operations.

 

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Amul Thapar sentenced Freddie Kennedy, Jr., on one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone; seven counts of crossing a state line with the intent to engage in a sex act with a minor under the age of 12; and, ten counts of transporting a minor under the age of 18 across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

 

Because parole is not an option under federal law, Kennedy must serve entirety of his life sentence. In February of this year, a jury convicted Kennedy of these offenses following a two-day trial.

 

