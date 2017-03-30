Russian Citizen Pleads Guilty For Involvement In Global Botnet Conspiracy

WASHINGTON – A Russian citizen pleaded guilty today for his participation in a criminal enterprise that installed and exploited malicious computer software (malware) on tens of thousands of computer servers throughout the world to generate millions of dollars in fraudulent payments.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, Acting U.S. Attorney Gregory G. Brooker of the District of Minnesota and Assistant Director Scott Smith of the FBI’s Cyber Division made the announcement.

MAXIM SENAKH, 41, of Velikii Novgorod, Russia, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and to commit wire fraud before U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schlitz of the District of Minnesota. Sentencing is set for August 3, 2017. SENAKH was indicted on January 13, 2015, and was subsequently arrested by Finnish authorities, who extradited him to the United States.