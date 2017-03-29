Nashville General Sessions Judge Charged With Attempting To Obstruct Justice Through Bribery And Witness Tampering

Overt Acts Include Delivering $6,100 Ccash To Intermediary For Payment To Witness

Cason “Casey” Moreland, 59, of Nashville, Tenn., was charged today in a federal criminal complaint with attempting to obstruct justice through bribery and witness tampering, announced Jack Smith, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee; Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; and Michael Gavin, Special Agent in Charge of the Memphis Division of the FBI. Moreland is a General Sessions Court Judge in Davidson County, Tennessee.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI, Matthew Espenshade, joined acting U.S. Attorney Smith in announcing the charges at a Noon news conference.

“The allegations set forth in the indictment set forth egregious abuses of power by a judge sitting here in Nashville,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Smith. “Such an abuse of power undermines the credibility of and destroys the public’s trust in the court system and strikes at the very essence of our judicial branch of government. Public corruption remains one of the highest priorities of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI and officials who engage in such behavior will always be thoroughly investigated and vigorously prosecuted.”