Columbia Man Pleads to Sex Trafficking Charge

Columbia, South Carolina ---- United States Attorney Beth Drake stated today that Alshura Tabil Annessa Frazier, age 36, of Columbia, South Carolina has entered a guilty plea in federal court in Columbia, to sex trafficking of children, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1591(a) (1) and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c). United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis of Columbia accepted the guilty plea and will impose sentence after she has reviewed the presentence report that will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.