Former Texas Congressman and Associate Indicted for Multi-Year Fraud Scheme

HOUSTON - A former U.S. Congressman and one of his associates were indicted today for their roles in orchestrating a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from charitable foundations and the individuals who ran those foundations. Some of the funds were used to illegally finance the politician’s campaigns for public office and to pay for his personal expenses and those of his associates. Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez of the Southern District of Texas and Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division made the announcement along with Assistant Director in Charge Andrew W. Vale of the FBI's Washington Field Office and Special Agent in Charge D. Richard Goss of IRS - Criminal Investigation (CI), Houston Field Office.

Former U.S. Representative Stephen E. Stockman, 60, of Clear Lake, and the former director of special projects in Stockman’s congressional office, Jason Posey, 46, formerly of the Houston area, were charged in a 28-count superseding indictment with mail and wire fraud, conspiracy, making false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), making excessive campaign contributions and money laundering. Stockman is also charged with filing a false tax return that concealed his receipt and personal use of the fraudulent proceeds, while Posey is charged with falsifying an affidavit in order to obstruct an FEC investigation. Thomas Dodd, a former special assistant in Stockman’s congressional office, pleaded guilty to his involvement in the scheme on March 20, 2017.