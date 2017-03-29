State of Global Air 2017 Report released [PDF 17 pages]

What is the State of Global Air?

This first issue of the State of Global Air report brings into one place important information on outdoor air quality and health for all countries around the globe. It is based on the most recent data available to provide a comprehensive picture of the latest global levels and trends (since 1990).

Who is it for?

The report is designed to introduce citizens, journalists, policy makers, and scientists to the Global Burden of Disease project, a comprehensive effort to estimate and track human exposure to air pollution and its impact on human health around the world.

How can I explore the data?

This report has a companion interactive website, which provides the tools to explore, compare, and download data tables and graphics with the latest air pollution levels and the associated burden of disease in individual countries, as well as regions, and their trends over the last 25 years (1990–2015).