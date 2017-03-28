Newsvine

House GOP Votes To Allow ISPs To Sell Personal Browsing Information | Crooks and Liars

On a close vote, the House of Representatives just voted to let ISPs sell your data to whomever they please. Also? They no longer have to inform customers of hacker activity that might affect their accounts.

