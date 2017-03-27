SEC.gov | SEC Halts Fraud Targeting Seniors

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an emergency asset freeze and temporary restraining order against a Chicago-based investment adviser and his financial management company accused of scamming elderly investors out of millions of dollars.

The SEC alleges that Daniel H. Glick and his unregistered investment advisory firm Financial Management Strategies (FMS) provided clients with false account statements to hide Glick’s use of client funds to pay personal and business expenses, purchase a Mercedes-Benz, and pay off loans and debts among other misuses.