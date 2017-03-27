Newsvine

Kochs Bankroll Move to Rewrite the Constitution - EXPOSEDbyCMD [Op-Ed]

A constitutional convention, something thought impossible not long ago, is looking increasingly likely. Under Article V of the U.S. Constitution, if 34 state legislatures “issue a call” for a constitutional convention, Congress must convene one. By some counts, the right-wing only needs six more states. Once called, delegates can propose and vote on changes and new amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which, if approved, are currently required to be ratified by 38 states.

By Alex Kotch, CMD contributor

