State Rep. Cary Pigman arrested on DUI charge in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — State Rep. Cary Pigman was arrested early Friday morning on a DUI charge after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted his Jeep drifting on Florida’s Turnpike late Thursday night, records show.

Will Greenlee

