Former Oil Company President Charged With Orchestrating $30 Million Stock Manipulation Scheme

Acting United States Attorney Gregory G. Brooker announced a 13 count indictment charging RYAN RANDALL GILBERTSON, 41, founder of Dakota Plains, Inc., DOUGLAS VAUGHN HOSKINS, 48, and NICHOLAS HARRIS SHERMETA, 49, with wire fraud stemming from a complex stock manipulation scheme that resulted in the company owing more than $30 million in fraudulent bonus payments. The defendants are expected to make their initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis within the next week.

“This fraud scheme, like other financial crimes involving the mail, erodes public trust and threatens the integrity of the U.S. Mail," said Craig Goldberg, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Denver Division, which includes Minnesota. "It is critical we make every effort to protect shareholders from being cheated. To help protect the public and ensure America's confidence in the U.S. Mail, Postal Inspectors are committed to working with our federal, state and local partners to aggressively investigate any fraud in which the mail is used.”

“IRS Criminal Investigation is committed to unraveling complex financial transactions where individuals, such as Ryan Randall Gilbertson, Douglas Vaughn Hoskins, and Nicholas Harris Shermeta operated a stock scheme to defraud investors,” stated Shea Jones, Special Agent in Charge of IRS-CI’s St. Paul Field Office. “Those individuals who engage in this type of stock manipulation fraud should know they will not go undetected and will be held accountable."

“As alleged, each of the defendants played a key role in this complex fraud scheme,” said Special Agent in Charge Richard T. Thornton of the Minneapolis Division of the FBI. “The FBI will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure those who engage in this type of criminal behavior will be brought to justice.”