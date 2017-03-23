Laurel Man Sentenced to Over 19 Years in Federal Prison for Defrauding Victims of Millions of Dollars Through Internet Dating Scam

Three Other Members of the Conspiracy Also Sentenced for Their Roles in the Scheme

Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Gbenga Ogundele a/k/a “Benson Ogundele,” age 58; of Laurel, Maryland, today to 234 months in prison, and sentenced his wife, Moji Popoola, a/k/a “Mojisola Oluwakemi Tin Popoola” and “Moji T. Popoola,” age 42, also of Laurel, to 18 months in prison, each followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracies to commit wire fraud and money laundering arising from a scheme to defraud vulnerable victims of millions of dollars. Ogundele was also convicted of aggravated identity theft in connection with the scheme. Judge Grimm ordered that Mojisola Popoola’s supervised release is to be served in home detention. Judge Grimm also ordered Ogundele to forfeit $2,195,103.36, and ordered Mojisola Popoola to forfeit approximately $165,000 and to pay restitution of $34,100.

On March 20, 2017, Judge Grimm sentenced Moji Popoola’s brother, Babatunde Emmanuel Popoola, a/k/a “Emmanuel Popoola” and “Tunde Popoola, age 34, of Bowie, Maryland, to 12 years in prison, on the same charges. Judge Grimm ordered Babatunde Popoola to pay restitution of $465,170.76. Ogundele and the Popoolas were convicted on November 18, 2016, after a 17-day trial.